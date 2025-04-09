Jared Isaacman Faces Senate Scrutiny Over NASA Leadership and Ties to SpaceX

President Trump's choice to head NASA, Jared Isaacman, faced intense questioning from the Senate over his links with Elon Musk and potential impacts on U.S. space policy. Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments, is a strong supporter of both moon and Mars missions.

Senator Ted Cruz expressed concerns over moon exploration rivalry with China. Despite supporting existing NASA programs like the Artemis mission, Isaacman was hesitant about long-term reliance on high-cost launch systems such as the Space Launch System (SLS).

Isaacman's connection with SpaceX emerged as a point of contention, with some senators questioning how these ties would affect NASA's initiatives. Nonetheless, Isaacman emphasized independence from contractors like SpaceX, underscoring NASA's leadership role.

(With inputs from agencies.)