Rebuilding Resilience: Tackling Poverty and Livestock Loss Among Somali Nomads

In the harsh and arid lands of Somalia, the nomadic population, making up just over 10 percent of the nation’s people, faces an escalating crisis that is as much environmental as it is economic. A recent policy brief by the World Bank, informed by research from institutions like the Heritage Institute and academic contributions from scholars such as McPeak and Little, reveals an alarming portrait of entrenched poverty and deepening inequality. As of 2022, more than three-quarters of nomadic households were living below the poverty line, a figure that has only increased since 2017. These households are not just monetarily poor, they also endure some of the lowest levels of literacy, school enrollment, and access to vital services like electricity and drinking water. The situation has been worsened by years of recurring droughts, which have systematically stripped nomadic communities of their most crucial asset: livestock.

Livestock: The Backbone of Survival, Now Fractured

Livestock is more than a source of income for Somalia’s nomads; it is their foundation of survival, mobility, and resilience. The policy brief uses Tropical Livestock Units (TLUs) to assess wealth and livelihood security, measuring holdings while accounting for the relative size and productivity of animals. The findings are sobering. Sixty percent of nomadic households own a median of just 2 TLU per capita or less, an amount far below what is needed to survive, let alone thrive. Even more stark, one-third of these families are nearly stockless, possessing less than 1 TLU per capita. These households are unable to sustain themselves through pastoralism and are forced to rely on sporadic and uncertain cash income, pushing them deeper into poverty.

On the other end of the scale, the wealthiest 20 percent of nomads own a median of 3.8 TLU per capita, and only one in four nomadic households possesses the minimum 4.5 TLU per capita required to maintain effective mobility and resilience. This threshold is vital, as mobility enables herders to access scattered water and grazing resources, which are essential for sustaining livestock during dry seasons.

Drought and Devastation: Climate Shocks and Livestock Loss

The ongoing droughts of 2021 and 2022 have been particularly catastrophic. Data from the 2022 Somali Integrated Household Budget Survey (SIHBS) indicates that 70 percent of nomadic households reported economic losses due to drought, and 44 percent suffered livestock deaths. The poorest quintile experienced the steepest losses, with median livestock holdings falling by 42 percent in just one year. These losses are primarily due to the high mortality rates of drought-sensitive animals like sheep and goats. For many of these households, the death of livestock equates to the collapse of their primary food and income sources.

The impact of such losses is twofold. Firstly, it deepens poverty and drives up inequality within the nomadic population. Secondly, it breaks the cycle of resilience that pastoral systems rely upon. Households with fewer animals have less capacity to rebuild after shocks, making them more vulnerable to future droughts and economic downturns.

Rebuilding Resilience: The Case for Herd Support

The World Bank brief underscores that increasing livestock holdings is not just a question of wealth accumulation—it is a critical factor in survival and resilience. Larger herds enable pastoralists to remain mobile, access varied grazing lands, and maintain the health of their animals. Healthier livestock are more productive, have higher birth rates, and are better equipped to survive climate stress. The benefits of supporting herd accumulation are clear: improved productivity, enhanced food security, and greater economic independence for nomadic families.

To foster this resilience, the report recommends interventions that make it easier for nomads to maintain and grow their herds. This includes improving access to essential resources like water, fodder, and veterinary services. These inputs are especially important during droughts, as they help reduce livestock mortality and prevent distress sales, emergency livestock sales made at extremely low prices out of necessity. By ensuring consistent access to these resources, communities can avoid the downward spiral that typically follows environmental shocks.

Land, Inputs, and the Future of Pastoralism

In addition to herd support, land access emerges as a crucial issue. Secure and predictable land tenure allows nomadic households to move freely and graze their animals in sustainable ways. Without access to adequate grazing land, even well-stocked households can find themselves unable to adapt to environmental changes, putting their livestock and livelihoods at risk.

Better management of shared resources also reduces conflict, which can flare up when communities are forced to compete for limited supplies of water and pasture. Investing in infrastructure and regional cooperation can ease this tension, while also strengthening the overall resilience of the pastoral economy. As nomadic households begin to achieve viable herd sizes, they can shift from mere subsistence to potential commercialization, offering a route out of chronic poverty.

Ultimately, the World Bank’s report delivers a powerful message: while Somali nomads have endured centuries of hardship, the scale and frequency of today’s environmental and economic challenges are unprecedented. Yet, with coordinated policy action, there remains a viable path forward. Supporting herd accumulation, securing land rights, and providing essential inputs can empower Somalia’s nomadic communities not only to recover but to thrive in an increasingly uncertain world.