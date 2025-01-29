Gujjar Community Rallies for Champion: A Call for Justice

Thousands of people, predominantly from the Gujjar community, have converged at the residence of former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, arrested for allegedly firing at a political rival's office. The gathering marked their support for Champion and included threats of agitation if he isn't released within 48 hours.

Champion, who targeted independent Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar's office, has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, Kumar, who retaliated with a gun, is out on bail. Support from Gujjars across states is prompting a Mahapanchayat planned for February 5, contingent on Champion's release.

The Gujjar community has condemned the perceived bias against Champion and is demanding equal legal action against Kumar. Amid warnings of 'Rail Roko' and 'Chakka Jam' protests, community leaders have congregated despite a postponed Mahapanchayat originally set for January 29.

