Left Menu

Gujjar Community Rallies for Champion: A Call for Justice

Thousands of Gujjars gathered at former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion's residence to demand his release and threatened to protest if he wasn't freed in two days. Champion was arrested for firing at a rival's office, with a Mahapanchayat planned if he remains detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:56 IST
Gujjar Community Rallies for Champion: A Call for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of people, predominantly from the Gujjar community, have converged at the residence of former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, arrested for allegedly firing at a political rival's office. The gathering marked their support for Champion and included threats of agitation if he isn't released within 48 hours.

Champion, who targeted independent Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar's office, has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, Kumar, who retaliated with a gun, is out on bail. Support from Gujjars across states is prompting a Mahapanchayat planned for February 5, contingent on Champion's release.

The Gujjar community has condemned the perceived bias against Champion and is demanding equal legal action against Kumar. Amid warnings of 'Rail Roko' and 'Chakka Jam' protests, community leaders have congregated despite a postponed Mahapanchayat originally set for January 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025