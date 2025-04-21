Left Menu

MNS Agitates for Civic Solutions in Nashik

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest in Nashik over civic issues, demanding immediate action on water management, pollution control, and infrastructure in preparation for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The protest included ringing bells outside the Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:45 IST
MNS Agitates for Civic Solutions in Nashik
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday orchestrated a lively protest in Nashik to highlight pressing civic issues in the city.

Ringing bells as a symbolic gesture, MNS activists gathered outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) main office, calling for urgent reforms in civic facilities ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The MNS has laid out a series of demands, including making local rivers pollution-free, utilizing CSR-funded projects from 2012-2017 for public use, repairing local roads, resolving drinking water issues, and securing necessary staff and equitable pay for NMC contract workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025