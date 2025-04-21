MNS Agitates for Civic Solutions in Nashik

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday orchestrated a lively protest in Nashik to highlight pressing civic issues in the city.

Ringing bells as a symbolic gesture, MNS activists gathered outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) main office, calling for urgent reforms in civic facilities ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The MNS has laid out a series of demands, including making local rivers pollution-free, utilizing CSR-funded projects from 2012-2017 for public use, repairing local roads, resolving drinking water issues, and securing necessary staff and equitable pay for NMC contract workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)