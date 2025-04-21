Farmers Unite: SKM's Grand Mahapanchayats and Global Protest Plans Unveiled
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced plans to hold 10 Mahapanchayats in Bihar, campaigning against BJP and NDA in the upcoming elections. Additionally, SKM expressed support for a May 20 general strike against new labour codes and plans protests during US Vice President JD Vance's India visit, amid other mass actions.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is gearing up for a major demonstration in Bihar, with 10 Mahapanchayats planned to rally against the BJP and NDA in the upcoming state assembly elections.
In addition to these political efforts, the SKM has thrown its weight behind a general strike scheduled for May 20, organized by Central Trade Unions, challenging the new labour codes. Their opposition aligns with the broader worker's rights movement across the nation.
The SKM also plans to protest during the visit of US Vice President JD Vance by burning effigies and opposing US trade policies. Furthermore, they are rallying support against privatisation in electricity sectors.
