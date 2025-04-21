Farmers Unite: SKM's Grand Mahapanchayats and Global Protest Plans Unveiled

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is gearing up for a major demonstration in Bihar, with 10 Mahapanchayats planned to rally against the BJP and NDA in the upcoming state assembly elections.

In addition to these political efforts, the SKM has thrown its weight behind a general strike scheduled for May 20, organized by Central Trade Unions, challenging the new labour codes. Their opposition aligns with the broader worker's rights movement across the nation.

The SKM also plans to protest during the visit of US Vice President JD Vance by burning effigies and opposing US trade policies. Furthermore, they are rallying support against privatisation in electricity sectors.

