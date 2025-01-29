Left Menu

Crossroads of Conflict: The Struggle for Goma's Future Amidst Rebellion

Amidst escalating rebellion in eastern Congo, civilians face dire choices: fleeing into Rwanda, where rebels are accused of redrawing borders, or staying with a weakened local army. The complex humanitarian crisis is compounded by regional tensions and untapped mineral wealth, with Goma's future hanging precariously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:57 IST
In eastern Congo, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding as millions face dire choices due to an escalating rebellion. They are caught between retreating into Congo to seek protection from a disorganized local army or crossing into Rwanda, which faces accusations of backing the rebels.

The unchecked rebel advance in Goma, a city with a population of two million, exposes the inability of Congolese troops to safeguard civilians. Concerns over the M23 rebels potentially holding Goma as a buffer zone, fueled by claims of vast untapped mineral wealth, add to the tension.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame's position on protecting ethnic Tutsis reignites fears of territorial ambitions. Meanwhile, Congolese reject imposed rebel forces, as international calls for a ceasefire intensify amidst the displacement of 400,000 people, raising humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

