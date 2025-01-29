Left Menu

Friedrich Merz's Migration Policy Gamble

Friedrich Merz, the German election frontrunner, passed a controversial migration motion in parliament, advocating stricter asylum policies. The motion, opposed by Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens, likely passed with support from the far-right Alternative for Germany. This move risks collaboration with extremist parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:14 IST
Friedrich Merz's Migration Policy Gamble
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, a leading figure in the upcoming German elections, successfully pushed a contentious motion through parliament on Wednesday, demanding stricter migration controls, including the refusal of asylum seekers at Germany's borders.

Uncertainty remains regarding the specific parliamentary support for this motion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens had registered prior opposition. This suggests backing likely came from the far-right Alternative for Germany and other smaller factions.

The motion represents a strategic yet high-stakes move for Merz, head of the conservative CDU/CSU opposition bloc. It highlights his intent to shape migration policy and signals a departure from the norm by potentially aligning with far-right entities, mere weeks before the February 23 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025