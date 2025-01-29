Friedrich Merz's Migration Policy Gamble

Friedrich Merz, a leading figure in the upcoming German elections, successfully pushed a contentious motion through parliament on Wednesday, demanding stricter migration controls, including the refusal of asylum seekers at Germany's borders.

Uncertainty remains regarding the specific parliamentary support for this motion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens had registered prior opposition. This suggests backing likely came from the far-right Alternative for Germany and other smaller factions.

The motion represents a strategic yet high-stakes move for Merz, head of the conservative CDU/CSU opposition bloc. It highlights his intent to shape migration policy and signals a departure from the norm by potentially aligning with far-right entities, mere weeks before the February 23 election.

