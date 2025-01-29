SBSP Unveils Progressive Manifesto for Delhi Elections

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, positioning itself with promises to tackle key economic and social issues.

Among the flagship pledges, the SBSP aims to cap LPG cylinder prices at Rs 500 and double widow pensions to Rs 5,000, advocating for increased support to vulnerable populations.

Unveiled by prominent party leaders, the manifesto also includes educational reforms and financial stipends to religious leaders, reflecting the party's commitment to holistic development and social justice across Delhi.

