Race for the Throne: The Battle to Succeed Thomas Bach at the IOC

The battle to replace Thomas Bach as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is intensifying, with seven contenders vying for the role that holds substantial influence over the world of sports. Bach's 12-year presidency, during which he developed strong ties with global leaders, is coming to an end as the new election looms.

The IOC, a powerhouse organization, oversees major international sporting decisions and events with revenues soaring into billions through sponsorships and broadcasting rights. Candidates, including Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry, aim to secure their positions to guide the organization's future financial and political roles.

Bach's departure leaves the IOC in robust financial health, with secured revenues exceeding $7 billion for future Olympic cycles. The selection of his successor will not only impact budgeting and funding but also address key sports-related issues like doping and athletes' inclusivity, marking a pivotal transition for the IOC's ongoing global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)