Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Fierce Opposition at Health Agency Confirmation Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to head a major U.S. health agency has sparked controversy, as evidenced by a heated Senate confirmation hearing. While Kennedy asserted the importance of vaccines, Democratic senators questioned his history of anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Kennedy has been criticized for promoting unfounded conspiracy theories, such as vaccines not being safe, COVID-19 targeting specific races, and Lyme disease being a bioweapon. These remarks drew fierce criticism from Democratic members of the Senate Finance Committee, calling into question his suitability for the role.

Amid the tension, supporters and protesters made their presence known. Despite this, the Senate remains divided, with Republicans showing varying degrees of support, while Democrats push back against the nomination, highlighting Kennedy's controversial past statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)