Haiti Sets Election Date Amidst Security Crisis

Haiti is bracing for its long-awaited general elections, now set for November 15, as announced by transitional council president Leslie Voltaire. The Caribbean nation has been without elected officials since January 2023 and hasn't held elections since 2016, primarily due to ongoing security concerns.

The capital, Port-au-Prince, is largely under the control of armed gangs. This security situation has led to calls for stability before the elections can be conducted freely and fairly. Voltaire emphasized the need for legitimate governance by February 7, 2026, as per constitutional provisions that have often been ignored due to the escalating crisis.

The deteriorating conditions have displaced over 1 million people internally and left around half the population, more than 5 million, in hunger. Armed gangs continue to tighten their grip, leading to massacres and shutting down key ports. Meanwhile, political discussions have entertained including Viv Ansanm, a gang coalition, as the current government battles corruption allegations.

