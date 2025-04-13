Left Menu

Fit and Ready: Trump's Health Unveiled

Donald Trump's latest physical examination results indicate that he is in excellent health for his age, according to his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella. At 78, Trump's active lifestyle, including frequent golf games, contributes significantly to his well-being. He has lost 20 pounds since 2020.

The White House has released the results of Donald Trump's recent physical examination, with his physician confirming that the former president remains "fully fit" to serve in office. This announcement comes from Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, who noted Trump's active lifestyle as a significant contributor to his health.

At 78, Trump continues to maintain an energetic routine, including numerous meetings, public appearances, media sessions, and regular golf tournaments. His daily activities are highlighted by what Barbabella described as "frequent victories" in these golf events.

The report also highlighted Trump's weight loss journey, with a reduction of 20 pounds since his tenure as president in 2020, bringing his current weight to 224 pounds. Trump's health status remains robust as he approaches his 79th birthday in June.

