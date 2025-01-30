BJP Leader Slams Investigation Handling in RG Kar Case

The president of the BJP in West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar, on Wednesday condemned the treatment of the victim's family in the RG Kar rape-murder case. Majumdar announced plans to visit the family, expressing support and citing allegations of evidence destruction during the early investigation stages by the Kolkata police.

Majumdar criticized the initial five-day probe, asserting that the mishandling of evidence hindered the delivery of justice. In related developments, the victim's parents retracted their Supreme Court plea seeking a fresh inquiry, amidst concerns over the integrity of the investigation.

The plea, originally filed in August as an Intervention Application, arose after the incident became notorious. The Supreme Court, acknowledging a previous conviction against Sanjoy Roy, suggested that Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy withdraw and refile. Following a January conviction, calls for the death penalty persist, with widespread demands for a reinvestigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)