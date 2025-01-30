Debate Heats Up: Burqa Ban Proposal Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

A heated debate has erupted in Maharashtra following a proposal by Minister Nitesh Rane to ban burqas at examination centres. Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare countered the suggestion, emphasizing that if burqas are acceptable during voting, they should not pose a problem in exams.

Waghmare stressed that while he agrees with part of Rane's statement that the Mahayuti government should not engage in appeasement politics, the focus should remain on the rights of students. He invoked the ideological legacies of leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ambedkar.

The proposal by Rane, also Minister for Fisheries and Ports, is rooted in concerns about potential cheating incidents. He insists on uniform rules for Hindu and Muslim students, reflecting a broader debate on religious attire versus procedural fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)