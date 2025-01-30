Left Menu

Kejriwal Clashes with EC Over Poisoned Yamuna Allegations

Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the Election Commission after his claims regarding the Yamuna were dismissed. Accusing the Chief Election Commissioner of ulterior motives, Kejriwal demanded accountability while highlighting water poisoning issues. The Commission countered, urging factual evidence from Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:00 IST
Kejriwal Clashes with EC Over Poisoned Yamuna Allegations
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange on Thursday, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Election Commission after his claims about the contamination of the Yamuna were repudiated. Kejriwal accused Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar of political bias, aiming for a post-retirement position. He emphasized the serious nature of water contamination, asserting that the high ammonia levels in the Yamuna pose a significant public health risk.

During a press conference, Kejriwal denounced the EC for allegedly prioritizing political agendas over public safety. He challenged Rajiv Kumar to contest the Delhi polls if inclined towards politics, while affirming his commitment to ensuring safe water for Delhi's residents. The AAP chief argued that historical accountability would fall on Kumar for allegedly undermining the electoral body's credibility.

Responding to Kejriwal's claims, Election Commission officials reiterated that they required solid evidence to back the allegations of poisoning the Yamuna. They granted Kejriwal another chance to provide detailed information by Friday. Meanwhile, the EC maintained neutrality on water disputes, suggesting the matter be resolved by governments under the guidance of existing legal orders. The Delhi elections are set for February 5, with results anticipated by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

