Political Allegations Unraveled: Unveiling AAP and Congress Corruption Claims

In a fiery press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched fresh allegations against the Congress and AAP, accusing them of mutually concealing corruption. Trivedi claimed that about six months ago, both parties exonerated each other, only to now reveal the alleged fraud endemic in their ranks.

Trivedi pointed to two significant cases: the liquor scam involving AAP and the National Herald case tied to Congress. He criticized AAP's defense of a withdrawn liquor policy, suggesting contradictions in their governance. Moreover, he highlighted the Congress's entanglement in misappropriating its institutional funds in the National Herald case, dating back to 2013.

The BJP spokesperson underscored the deceit perceived by Delhi's citizens, as both parties shift blame to reveal each other's alleged corruption. Trivedi also mentioned the government’s allocation of Rs 8,500 crore for Yamuna's cleanup to assert BJP's commitment to governance.

