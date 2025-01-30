Left Menu

Political Allegations Unraveled: Unveiling AAP and Congress Corruption Claims

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged mutual corruption claims between Congress and AAP, highlighting scams such as the National Herald case and the Delhi liquor policy issue. The parties, once giving clean chits to each other, now accuse one another of deceit, aiming to expose hidden corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:26 IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

In a fiery press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched fresh allegations against the Congress and AAP, accusing them of mutually concealing corruption. Trivedi claimed that about six months ago, both parties exonerated each other, only to now reveal the alleged fraud endemic in their ranks.

Trivedi pointed to two significant cases: the liquor scam involving AAP and the National Herald case tied to Congress. He criticized AAP's defense of a withdrawn liquor policy, suggesting contradictions in their governance. Moreover, he highlighted the Congress's entanglement in misappropriating its institutional funds in the National Herald case, dating back to 2013.

The BJP spokesperson underscored the deceit perceived by Delhi's citizens, as both parties shift blame to reveal each other's alleged corruption. Trivedi also mentioned the government’s allocation of Rs 8,500 crore for Yamuna's cleanup to assert BJP's commitment to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

