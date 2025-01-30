Left Menu

Gandhi's Legacy Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for honoring Mahatma Gandhi in a city museum corner, arguing it disrespects Gandhi's legacy. The dispute arose during Martyrs' Day events, with Ravi suggesting such occasions should be held at the grander Gandhi Mandapam site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:33 IST
The Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi, has expressed frustration over the Chief Minister M K Stalin's choice of venue for events honoring Mahatma Gandhi. Ravi argues that conducting these events in a less significant section of a city museum undermines the legacy of the Father of the Nation.

Both Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin paid their respects to Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary at different venues within Chennai, fueling a debate over the proper venue for such commemorations of Gandhi's life and ideals.

In a series of public remarks, Governor Ravi condemned the decision by Stalin and urged for the events to be relocated to the more distinguished Gandhi Mandapam, a site he claims better honors Gandhi. Ravi's call for change comes amidst historical tensions with Dravidian ideology followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

