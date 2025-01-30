Left Menu

Marcos' Potential Offer: Missile Removal for Peace in South China Sea

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr proposed to remove a US missile system if China halts its aggressive actions in the South China Sea. The missile system, installed to boost joint combat readiness, faces Chinese demands for removal amidst rising regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:14 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The ongoing territorial tensions in the South China Sea could see a shift, as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr offered to remove a US missile system installed in the Philippines if China ceases its aggressive and coercive behavior. Marcos made this offer during a public statement on Friday, drawing attention to the ongoing disputes between the nations.

The missile system, installed in April last year, was part of joint training exercises with the US, aimed at increasing combat readiness and strengthening defense ties. Despite the geopolitical tensions it has stirred, Marcos defended the system's presence, citing China's own formidable arsenal.

As the two nations remain at odds, Chinese officials have yet to respond to Marcos' proposal. Meanwhile, the missile system has been strategically repositioned closer to Manila amidst ongoing maritime disputes in the region. The Philippines, backed by the US, continues to resist China's territorial claims, alongside other claimants like Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, in this geopolitically sensitive area rich with resources.

