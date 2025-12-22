China Condemns US Seizure of Foreign Ships

China's foreign ministry has voiced strong opposition to the United States' arbitrary seizure of another nation's ships, labeling it a serious breach of international law.

The ministry's spokesperson, Lin Jian, emphasized China's disapproval of unilateral and illegal sanctions during a recent daily press briefing.

Lin Jian also underscored Venezuela's entitlement to cultivate diplomatic relations with other nations amidst growing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)