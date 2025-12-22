China Condemns US Seizure of Foreign Ships
China's foreign ministry criticized the United States for arbitrarily seizing foreign ships, citing it as a violation of international law. China opposes all unilateral and illegal sanctions. During a press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized Venezuela's right to maintain relationships with other countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:12 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry has voiced strong opposition to the United States' arbitrary seizure of another nation's ships, labeling it a serious breach of international law.
The ministry's spokesperson, Lin Jian, emphasized China's disapproval of unilateral and illegal sanctions during a recent daily press briefing.
Lin Jian also underscored Venezuela's entitlement to cultivate diplomatic relations with other nations amidst growing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroin Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Arrests and Seizures
Venezuela Condemns US Seizure of Oil Tanker: A Diplomatic Clash
Venezuela Denounces U.S. Oil Tanker Seizure as International Piracy
U.S. Seizes Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Crackdown
US-Venezuela Tensions Flare Over Oil Tanker Seizure