China Condemns US Seizure of Foreign Ships

China's foreign ministry criticized the United States for arbitrarily seizing foreign ships, citing it as a violation of international law. China opposes all unilateral and illegal sanctions. During a press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized Venezuela's right to maintain relationships with other countries.

Updated: 22-12-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:12 IST
China's foreign ministry has voiced strong opposition to the United States' arbitrary seizure of another nation's ships, labeling it a serious breach of international law.

The ministry's spokesperson, Lin Jian, emphasized China's disapproval of unilateral and illegal sanctions during a recent daily press briefing.

Lin Jian also underscored Venezuela's entitlement to cultivate diplomatic relations with other nations amidst growing geopolitical tensions.

