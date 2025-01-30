Tulsi Gabbard's DNI Nomination Faces Scrutiny Amid Controversies

Tulsi Gabbard, former U.S. Representative and Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence, is preparing for a heated Senate hearing this Thursday. The nominee is expected to face tough questions from both Republicans and Democrats regarding her positions on Russia, Syria, and surveillance.

Gabbard's candidacy has provoked skepticism due to her limited intelligence experience and her controversial stances, including a former 2017 meeting with ex-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Senate Intelligence Committee's evaluation will play a crucial role in her confirmation.

Key questions will revolve around her viewpoints on privacy rights, particularly concerning Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Her hearing coincides with the recent confirmation struggles facing other Trump nominees, indicating a potentially contentious path to approval.

