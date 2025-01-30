Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses Congress-BJP Nexus Ahead of Delhi Polls

In a fiery address, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accused Congress of collaborating with BJP to weaken AAP's chances in the imminent Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal's appeal to Congress supporters emphasized potential risks to AAP-initiated welfare schemes if BJP wins. As elections near, tensions rise amid ongoing political controversies.

Updated: 30-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:47 IST
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a blistering attack against the Congress, accusing them of working in tandem with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat AAP. In a video address, Kejriwal asserted that the Congress isn't contesting to secure a victory but is instead collaborating with the BJP to thwart AAP's success.

Kejriwal's criticism follows his interactions with Congress affiliates, where he claimed Congress faltered in the Haryana elections due to internal disputes, despite their strong position. He shared that loyal Congress supporters expressed disillusionment over the party's internal conflicts and criticized Congress leaders for targeting AAP instead of opposing the BJP. Kejriwal contended that voting for Congress would inadvertently aid BJP's rise to power, threatening the continuation of AAP's welfare initiatives in Delhi, such as free electricity and enhanced public schooling.

The timing of Kejriwal's remarks coincides with a larger controversy involving the Yamuna water issue, where he accused the BJP-led Haryana government of contaminating the river. Following this, the Election Commission of India served Kejriwal a notice, which he criticized, questioning their motives and accusing them of political bias. These developments occur as the Delhi elections, set for February 5, draw closer, with results anticipated on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are vying for 70 seats in a highly competitive political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

