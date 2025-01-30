Murmu Sets Stage for Budget Session
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address both Houses of Parliament on Friday to mark the start of the Budget Session. The Union Budget will be unveiled on February 1. The session, running from January 31 to April 4, is divided into two phases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament this Friday, signaling the start of the Budget Session.
The eagerly anticipated Union Budget is set to be presented on February 1. Murmu's address will occur at a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 a.m.
The Budget Session is organized in two parts, beginning January 31 and concluding on April 4. The first phase will wrap up on February 13, while the second phase resumes on March 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-India Tax Forum Pushes Bold Reforms Ahead of India's 2025-26 Union Budget
Supreme Court Upholds BCI Chairman's Uncontested Rajya Sabha Election
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
2025 Union Budget: Balancing Fiscal Prudence with Growth Ambitions
FMCG Sector Urges Digital Investments in Union Budget