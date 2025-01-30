Left Menu

Murmu Sets Stage for Budget Session

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address both Houses of Parliament on Friday to mark the start of the Budget Session. The Union Budget will be unveiled on February 1. The session, running from January 31 to April 4, is divided into two phases.

Updated: 30-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:02 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament this Friday, signaling the start of the Budget Session.

The eagerly anticipated Union Budget is set to be presented on February 1. Murmu's address will occur at a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 a.m.

The Budget Session is organized in two parts, beginning January 31 and concluding on April 4. The first phase will wrap up on February 13, while the second phase resumes on March 10.

Latest News

