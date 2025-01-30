Yamuna Water Controversy: Saini Challenges Kejriwal and Gandhi

The dispute over the alleged toxicity of Yamuna River water escalated as Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini extended an invitation to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to personally assess the water quality near Raj Ghat in Delhi. Saini's call comes as accusations fly amidst the fervor of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Saini accused Kejriwal of deceit, claiming the AAP leader has done little beyond 'spreading lies.' Despite Kejriwal's repeated promises to cleanse the Yamuna over successive elections, Saini insists the problem lies not with Haryana's water supply but with its distribution by the Delhi government. The Haryana CM criticized Kejriwal's political maneuvers, challenging him to substantiate his claims by drinking the Yamuna's waters.

This fiery exchange follows Kejriwal's allegations that Saini's public display of consuming Yamuna water was an elaborate fraud, suggesting the CM spat it out immediately after. Tensions are further intensified by Kejriwal's accusations against the BJP, alleging deliberate pollution of Yamuna waters by the Haryana government, purporting a conspiracy against AAP as elections loom on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)