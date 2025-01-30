Left Menu

Yamuna Water Controversy: Saini Challenges Kejriwal and Gandhi

Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini invites Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi to drink Yamuna water amidst allegations of toxic pollution. Saini accuses Kejriwal of spreading false information for political gain, escalating tensions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:27 IST
Yamuna Water Controversy: Saini Challenges Kejriwal and Gandhi
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dispute over the alleged toxicity of Yamuna River water escalated as Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini extended an invitation to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to personally assess the water quality near Raj Ghat in Delhi. Saini's call comes as accusations fly amidst the fervor of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Saini accused Kejriwal of deceit, claiming the AAP leader has done little beyond 'spreading lies.' Despite Kejriwal's repeated promises to cleanse the Yamuna over successive elections, Saini insists the problem lies not with Haryana's water supply but with its distribution by the Delhi government. The Haryana CM criticized Kejriwal's political maneuvers, challenging him to substantiate his claims by drinking the Yamuna's waters.

This fiery exchange follows Kejriwal's allegations that Saini's public display of consuming Yamuna water was an elaborate fraud, suggesting the CM spat it out immediately after. Tensions are further intensified by Kejriwal's accusations against the BJP, alleging deliberate pollution of Yamuna waters by the Haryana government, purporting a conspiracy against AAP as elections loom on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025