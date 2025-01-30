Trinamool's P V Anvar Joins UDF's Fight for Kerala's Hills

In a strategic shift, Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar has embraced the Congress-led UDF's campaign to advocate for those in Kerala's hilly areas.

Anvar, previously elected as an independent under Left support in Nilambur, was incorporated into this initiative after a request to V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition.

Having previously distanced himself from the ruling LDF over disputes with CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Anvar now leads a coalition under the Trinamool banner.

