Trinamool's P V Anvar Joins UDF's Fight for Kerala's Hills
Trinamool Congress’s P V Anvar, after being alienated by the Left Democratic Front, has joined UDF's 'Malayora Samara Yatra' campaign. Anvar, a former MLA, aims to combat the ideology of Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. He has ruled out contesting any forthcoming by-election in Nilambur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic shift, Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar has embraced the Congress-led UDF's campaign to advocate for those in Kerala's hilly areas.
Anvar, previously elected as an independent under Left support in Nilambur, was incorporated into this initiative after a request to V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition.
Having previously distanced himself from the ruling LDF over disputes with CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Anvar now leads a coalition under the Trinamool banner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
