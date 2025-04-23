TMC's Anvar Shakes Up Nilambur with UDF Backing
TMC Kerala state convenor P V Anvar offers support to UDF for the Nilambur assembly by-election. The by-election follows Anvar's January resignation. Anvar, a two-time Nilambur winner, proposes certain conditions to the UDF, while emphasizing he will not leave TMC. Discussions with senior leaders continue.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Kerala state convenor, P V Anvar, has pledged his support to the United Democratic Front (UDF) for the imminent Nilambur assembly by-election, according to V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.
Satheesan, speaking after discussions with Anvar, confirmed that Anvar agreed to back the Congress candidate in the by-election. Anvar's resignation from the state assembly seat created the need for a by-election, and an official notification from the Election Commission is expected shortly.
Anvar's departure from the ruling Left Democratic Front was due to policy disagreements with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Though he joined the TMC and became its state convenor, he is now open to aligning with the UDF, offering his constituency experience of nine years to support their electoral efforts.
