Nilambur Bypass: A New Route to Ease Traffic and Politics

The Kerala government's green light for the Nilambur bypass in Malappuram is a significant move to alleviate traffic in Nilambur town. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 227.18 crore, will see construction in two phases.

The bypass aims to streamline traffic on State Highway 28, crucial for tourists travelling between Tamil Nadu and various destinations. Stretching over 10.66 hectares, this project cleared its environmental assessment in August 2023.

This development aligns with the impending by-election in the Nilambur assembly constituency as the seat was vacated by P V Anvar amid political shifts. It reflects a strategic blend of infrastructure and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)