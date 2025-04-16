Left Menu

Nilambur Bypass: A New Route to Ease Traffic and Politics

The Kerala government has approved financial backing for the Nilambur bypass in Malappuram, estimated at Rs 227.18 crore. The project spans two phases and will cover 10.66 hectares. Aimed at reducing congestion, it's timely given the upcoming by-election in the region, following P V Anvar's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:04 IST
Nilambur Bypass: A New Route to Ease Traffic and Politics
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government's green light for the Nilambur bypass in Malappuram is a significant move to alleviate traffic in Nilambur town. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 227.18 crore, will see construction in two phases.

The bypass aims to streamline traffic on State Highway 28, crucial for tourists travelling between Tamil Nadu and various destinations. Stretching over 10.66 hectares, this project cleared its environmental assessment in August 2023.

This development aligns with the impending by-election in the Nilambur assembly constituency as the seat was vacated by P V Anvar amid political shifts. It reflects a strategic blend of infrastructure and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025