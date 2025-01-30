Left Menu

SAD Working Committee Unites Against Vandalism and Political Challenges

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) convenes to address the recent vandalism attempt on B R Ambedkar's statue and assess their membership drive's progress. Senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema highlights the alleged political conspiracy and focuses on ensuring a transparent investigation into the incident while strategizing for upcoming electoral challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) convenes its working committee on Friday to tackle pressing issues: the recent attempt to vandalize B R Ambedkar's statue and updates on the membership drive.

According to senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema, the event, presided over by SAD's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, will be held at the party's headquarters. Cheema categorizes the attack on the statue as a 'preplanned and premeditated conspiracy' aiming to disrupt state harmony.

The SAD accuses the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of downplaying the incident and seeks a transparent probe. Additionally, the committee will review membership drive advancements, including booklet distribution and observer feedback. Other discussions include eradicating fraudulent votes and addressing alleged governance issues under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

(With inputs from agencies.)

