Rajnath Singh Criticizes Kejriwal Over Yamuna Remarks Amidst Delhi Polls
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks regarding the Yamuna River's cleanliness, accusing him of blaming Haryana for political gain. Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini also challenged Kejriwal's claims, inviting him to drink Yamuna water. Delhi elections intensify amidst these allegations.
- Country:
- India
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly criticized Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks about the Yamuna River's pollution. Singh accused Kejriwal of failing to fulfill his promise of cleaning the river and blamed Haryana's government for political mileage.
Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini weighed in on the controversy, inviting Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to drink the Yamuna's water to prove its purity. Saini accused Kejriwal of spreading misinformation and making baseless allegations against Haryana for political gain amidst imminent Delhi polls.
The political exchange comes as Delhi gears up for its assembly elections, with AAP aiming to maintain its dominance after previous successes. The BJP, buoyed by Narendra Modi's popularity, is also campaigning to increase its influence, while Congress seeks to regain footing after years of defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Set to File Nomination with Strong Support
Former Delhi CM Kejriwal Faces Money Laundering Charges in Liquor Scam
Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward
Liquor Scam Allegations Surge: CAG Report Sparks Kejriwal Controversy
Kejriwal Embarks on Spiritual 'Padyatra' Ahead of Delhi Nomination