Rajnath Singh Criticizes Kejriwal Over Yamuna Remarks Amidst Delhi Polls

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly criticized Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks about the Yamuna River's pollution. Singh accused Kejriwal of failing to fulfill his promise of cleaning the river and blamed Haryana's government for political mileage.

Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini weighed in on the controversy, inviting Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to drink the Yamuna's water to prove its purity. Saini accused Kejriwal of spreading misinformation and making baseless allegations against Haryana for political gain amidst imminent Delhi polls.

The political exchange comes as Delhi gears up for its assembly elections, with AAP aiming to maintain its dominance after previous successes. The BJP, buoyed by Narendra Modi's popularity, is also campaigning to increase its influence, while Congress seeks to regain footing after years of defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)