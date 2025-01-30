Left Menu

Political Showdown: Shah Slams Kejriwal in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of failing to clean the Yamuna River and engaging in corruption during AAP's 10-year rule in Delhi. Shah criticized Kejriwal for blaming the BJP in Haryana for Yamuna pollution and urged Delhiites to support BJP for a cleaner, corruption-free city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stinging attack against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Kejriwal has failed to fulfill his promise of cleaning the Yamuna River during AAP's decade in power in Delhi.

Shah accused Kejriwal of misleading the public by blaming the BJP government in Haryana for polluting the river, terming it a 'petty political' tactic after sensing potential defeat in upcoming elections.

Promoting BJP's agenda, Shah vowed to transform Delhi into a cleaner and corruption-free capital if elected, urging residents to oust AAP and support BJP for improved governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

