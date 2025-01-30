Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Nitish Kumar of Insulting Gandhi's Legacy

Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has sharply criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during an event on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

Yadav's allegations are based on a video he shared on social media, purportedly showing Kumar clapping during the solemn occasion, which many found shocking.

Yadav further questioned Kumar's mental fitness to lead, referencing past incidents he deemed as misjudgments by the long-serving chief minister.

