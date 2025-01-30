Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Nitish Kumar of Insulting Gandhi's Legacy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging he clapped during a function marking Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. Yadav shared a video to support his claim and questioned Kumar's mental state and capability to govern the state, citing past controversial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:03 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has sharply criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during an event on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

Yadav's allegations are based on a video he shared on social media, purportedly showing Kumar clapping during the solemn occasion, which many found shocking.

Yadav further questioned Kumar's mental fitness to lead, referencing past incidents he deemed as misjudgments by the long-serving chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

