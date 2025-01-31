Tulsi Gabbard Battles Religious Bigotry in Spy Agency Nomination

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by President Donald Trump to lead US intelligence agencies, has accused Democratic senators of promoting religious bigotry against Hindus. Speaking at her confirmation hearing, Gabbard highlighted concerns of religious discrimination aimed at her Hindu faith.

Gabbard, 43, who made history as the first Hindu American elected to the House of Representatives, addressed the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. She emphasized the importance of religious freedom, citing Article 6 of the Constitution that prohibits religious tests for public office.

Amidst criticism of her faith, Gabbard pointed out past instances of anti-Christian bias against Trump's judicial nominees. She reiterated her stance against religious bigotry of all forms and invited those curious about her spiritual journey to visit her social media for more insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)