Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Battles Religious Bigotry in Spy Agency Nomination

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President Trump to oversee US spy agencies, has accused Democratic senators of inciting religious bigotry against Hindus. She defended her Hindu faith during a confirmation hearing, emphasizing the principle of religious freedom and condemning any form of religious discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:06 IST
Tulsi Gabbard Battles Religious Bigotry in Spy Agency Nomination
Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by President Donald Trump to lead US intelligence agencies, has accused Democratic senators of promoting religious bigotry against Hindus. Speaking at her confirmation hearing, Gabbard highlighted concerns of religious discrimination aimed at her Hindu faith.

Gabbard, 43, who made history as the first Hindu American elected to the House of Representatives, addressed the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. She emphasized the importance of religious freedom, citing Article 6 of the Constitution that prohibits religious tests for public office.

Amidst criticism of her faith, Gabbard pointed out past instances of anti-Christian bias against Trump's judicial nominees. She reiterated her stance against religious bigotry of all forms and invited those curious about her spiritual journey to visit her social media for more insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025