Left Menu

Protest Against Communal Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Bengali nationalist outfit, Bangla Pokkho, protested near the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata against alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh by communal forces. The protest highlighted recent violence, including the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, and damage to key sites in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:00 IST
Protest Against Communal Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali nationalist movement, organized a protest march targeting the Bangladesh deputy high commission, citing alleged attacks on Hindus by communal elements in the neighboring nation.

The demonstrators, wielding black flags, were halted by police before reaching the commission's office in South Kolkata. They voiced strong objections against what they see as rising communalism and right-wing agitation linked to attacks on Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh.

Recent incidents in Bangladesh shocked many, including the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, accused of blasphemy, whose death has intensified the tensions. Meanwhile, Bangla Pokkho demands India sever diplomatic and trade connections with Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025