Protest Against Communal Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

On Saturday, Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali nationalist movement, organized a protest march targeting the Bangladesh deputy high commission, citing alleged attacks on Hindus by communal elements in the neighboring nation.

The demonstrators, wielding black flags, were halted by police before reaching the commission's office in South Kolkata. They voiced strong objections against what they see as rising communalism and right-wing agitation linked to attacks on Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh.

Recent incidents in Bangladesh shocked many, including the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, accused of blasphemy, whose death has intensified the tensions. Meanwhile, Bangla Pokkho demands India sever diplomatic and trade connections with Bangladesh.

