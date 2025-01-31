Gaza's Devastation: Decades-Long Rebuilding Challenge Looms

In a recent interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff described the catastrophic conditions in Gaza. Following his visit, he emphasized that the war-torn enclave may require 10 to 15 years to rebuild.

Highlighting the extent of the destruction, Witkoff revealed staggering statistics, including no electricity or water supply, and impending safety hazards due to unexploded ordnances. As people attempt to return home, the desolation is overwhelming.

Suggestions to relocate Palestinians by Trump have been controversial and dismissed by Arab nations intent on maintaining Gaza as part of an independent state. Meanwhile, a U.N. report estimates the cleanup could span two decades and incur a $1.2 billion cost.

