Gaza's Devastation: Decades-Long Rebuilding Challenge Looms
US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff reports extensive damage in Gaza, estimating rebuilding efforts could take 10-15 years. Initial assessments indicate significant infrastructural devastation, with millions of tonnes of rubble needing clearance. The Palestinian Ministry of Health fears thousands may still be trapped under debris.
In a recent interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff described the catastrophic conditions in Gaza. Following his visit, he emphasized that the war-torn enclave may require 10 to 15 years to rebuild.
Highlighting the extent of the destruction, Witkoff revealed staggering statistics, including no electricity or water supply, and impending safety hazards due to unexploded ordnances. As people attempt to return home, the desolation is overwhelming.
Suggestions to relocate Palestinians by Trump have been controversial and dismissed by Arab nations intent on maintaining Gaza as part of an independent state. Meanwhile, a U.N. report estimates the cleanup could span two decades and incur a $1.2 billion cost.
