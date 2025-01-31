Syria's New Chapter: President Sharaa's Transitional Plans

In his inaugural address, Syria's newly declared President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced his intentions to form an inclusive transitional government. This move is seen as a crucial step in steering Syria toward a more stable political future.

Sharaa revealed plans to establish a preparatory committee, which will be the cornerstone of organizing a national dialogue conference. This initiative signifies his commitment to engaging diverse voices within the country's political discourse.

The announcement marks a significant milestone as Syria looks to navigate its complexities in governance and national unity. Observers are keenly watching how these efforts will materialize in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)