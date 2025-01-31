Left Menu

Syria's New Chapter: President Sharaa's Transitional Plans

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa outlines plans for an inclusive transitional government in his first speech. He announced the soon-to-be formation of a preparatory committee for a national dialogue conference, illustrating his intent to guide the country towards a new political phase.

Updated: 31-01-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:28 IST
In his inaugural address, Syria's newly declared President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced his intentions to form an inclusive transitional government. This move is seen as a crucial step in steering Syria toward a more stable political future.

Sharaa revealed plans to establish a preparatory committee, which will be the cornerstone of organizing a national dialogue conference. This initiative signifies his commitment to engaging diverse voices within the country's political discourse.

The announcement marks a significant milestone as Syria looks to navigate its complexities in governance and national unity. Observers are keenly watching how these efforts will materialize in the coming days.

