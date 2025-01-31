Justice Department's New Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy in New York

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into an upstate New York sheriff's office for allegedly releasing an immigrant living illegally in the country, defying a federal arrest warrant. This marks the first application of a new policy aimed at targeting state and local agencies that resist enforcement of President Trump's immigration directives.

According to federal prosecutors, the incident occurred in Ithaca, New York, a city known for its progressive stance, and involved Jesus Romero-Hernandez, 27, a Mexican national recently in custody for an assault charge. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office reportedly released Romero-Hernandez despite an outstanding federal warrant for illegally reentering the U.S. After his release, federal agents re-arrested him on immigration charges.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove has welcomed the local U.S. attorney's office commitment to investigating these circumstances for potential prosecution. The spotlight on sanctuary cities has intensified, with more than a dozen Justice Department attorneys reassigned to a new sanctuary cities group, tasked with identifying state and local laws that may be hindering federal immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)