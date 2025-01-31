Left Menu

Government's Thriving Third Term: Speeds and Reforms

In her speech to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the accelerated pace of the government's third term, focusing on reforms like Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election. Key areas such as youth education, job creation, and healthcare for seniors are prioritized, along with housing expansion under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:32 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

During the inaugural session of the Parliament's Budget proceedings, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the accelerated pace of work in the government's third term. Key reforms include decisions on Waqf boards and the One Nation, One Election policy.

The president underscored efforts to emphasize the education of youth and create innovative employment opportunities. Furthermore, healthcare for seniors is enhanced under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, providing insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 and above.

In honoring former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other recent passings, Murmu also announced the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to house an additional three crore families, highlighting the government’s commitment to comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

