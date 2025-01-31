Government's Thriving Third Term: Speeds and Reforms
In her speech to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the accelerated pace of the government's third term, focusing on reforms like Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election. Key areas such as youth education, job creation, and healthcare for seniors are prioritized, along with housing expansion under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
- Country:
- India
During the inaugural session of the Parliament's Budget proceedings, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the accelerated pace of work in the government's third term. Key reforms include decisions on Waqf boards and the One Nation, One Election policy.
The president underscored efforts to emphasize the education of youth and create innovative employment opportunities. Furthermore, healthcare for seniors is enhanced under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, providing insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 and above.
In honoring former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other recent passings, Murmu also announced the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to house an additional three crore families, highlighting the government’s commitment to comprehensive development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Champions 'One Nation One Election' in Madhya Pradesh
Parliament's Joint Committee to Conduct Second Meeting on 'One Nation One Election' Bill
My government has placed special focus on education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them: President Murmu.
Will fill 50,000 govt posts in transparent manner, create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities: Amit Shah.
President Droupadi Murmu Advocates 'One Nation One Election': A Vision for Redefining Governance