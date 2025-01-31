Government's Thriving Third Term: Speeds and Reforms

During the inaugural session of the Parliament's Budget proceedings, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the accelerated pace of work in the government's third term. Key reforms include decisions on Waqf boards and the One Nation, One Election policy.

The president underscored efforts to emphasize the education of youth and create innovative employment opportunities. Furthermore, healthcare for seniors is enhanced under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, providing insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 and above.

In honoring former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other recent passings, Murmu also announced the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to house an additional three crore families, highlighting the government’s commitment to comprehensive development.

