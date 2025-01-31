Myanmar's Military Prolongs State of Emergency Amid Ongoing Chaos
Myanmar's military extends the state of emergency for six more months as it faces internal conflict following a coup four years ago. The junta aims to conduct elections, but critics argue that the elections are merely a facade to maintain military power.
Myanmar's military government has announced an extension of the state of emergency for another six months, according to reports by state media on Friday, ahead of the coup's four-year anniversary.
Since the military ousted the elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, the country has been mired in a civil war. Critics claim that the upcoming election plans are a facade intended to preserve the military's influence through supportive proxies.
State-run television MRTV reiterated the necessity of completing several tasks in order for the elections to proceed, citing the need for stability and peace to ensure a free and fair electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
