Left Menu

Myanmar's Military Prolongs State of Emergency Amid Ongoing Chaos

Myanmar's military extends the state of emergency for six more months as it faces internal conflict following a coup four years ago. The junta aims to conduct elections, but critics argue that the elections are merely a facade to maintain military power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:54 IST
Myanmar's Military Prolongs State of Emergency Amid Ongoing Chaos
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Myanmar's military government has announced an extension of the state of emergency for another six months, according to reports by state media on Friday, ahead of the coup's four-year anniversary.

Since the military ousted the elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, the country has been mired in a civil war. Critics claim that the upcoming election plans are a facade intended to preserve the military's influence through supportive proxies.

State-run television MRTV reiterated the necessity of completing several tasks in order for the elections to proceed, citing the need for stability and peace to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025