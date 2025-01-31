Taiwan's Plea: Inclusion Over Exclusion in Global Arenas
President Lai Ching-te urged global bodies to include Taiwan for overcoming global issues rather than political reasons. Though the Vatican, one of the few nations maintaining formal ties with Taiwan, aims for improved relations with China, Taiwan emphasizes its sovereign stance amidst diplomatic challenges and military threats.
President Lai Ching-te made an impassioned appeal to international organizations to stop excluding Taiwan from global discussions due to geopolitical pressure from China. He communicated this message to Pope Francis, acknowledging that war brings no winners and emphasizing the importance of tackling worldwide issues like food crises and climate change collaboratively.
The Vatican remains one of the few countries maintaining formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, yet efforts to strengthen ties with China have raised concerns for Taipei. This comes as China and the Vatican extended their agreement on the appointment of Catholic bishops, a move seen as a step toward greater mutual trust.
Lai highlighted Taiwan's commitment to peace and religious freedom amidst China's military threats and restrictions on religious practices. Despite pressure, Taiwan continues to assert its sovereignty, advocating for its rightful place on the international stage.
