President's Vision: Tripling Progress in Government's Third Term

President Droupadi Murmu detailed the government's progress in her address to Parliament, highlighting achievements and new policies. Her speech emphasized economic recovery, digital advancement, and social empowerment, underscoring India's stability and growth despite global challenges. The President praised initiatives like 'One Nation-One Tax' and the digital revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:17 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ DDNews) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emphatic address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu declared unprecedented achievements in her government's third term, tripling the pace of work. Her speech outlined key policy implementations prioritizing the economically disadvantaged and promoting national unity and growth.

The President praised India's economic resilience, noting significant initiatives like the 'One Nation-One Election' and the 'Waqf Act Amendment.' She highlighted major infrastructural and technological strides, including the digital payment revolution and the launch of 5G services.

Commending India's role on the global stage through alliances such as BRICS and G20, Murmu stressed the government's commitment to social equity through various developmental schemes, asserting they have enabled millions to rise from poverty and form a vibrant Neo Middle Class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

