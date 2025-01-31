President's Vision: Tripling Progress in Government's Third Term

In an emphatic address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu declared unprecedented achievements in her government's third term, tripling the pace of work. Her speech outlined key policy implementations prioritizing the economically disadvantaged and promoting national unity and growth.

The President praised India's economic resilience, noting significant initiatives like the 'One Nation-One Election' and the 'Waqf Act Amendment.' She highlighted major infrastructural and technological strides, including the digital payment revolution and the launch of 5G services.

Commending India's role on the global stage through alliances such as BRICS and G20, Murmu stressed the government's commitment to social equity through various developmental schemes, asserting they have enabled millions to rise from poverty and form a vibrant Neo Middle Class.

