French Lawmakers Strike Crucial Budget Compromise

In a crucial development for France's financial landscape, a panel of lawmakers finalized a compromise deal on the contentious 2025 budget bill, according to Socialist Party deputy Boris Vallaud.

On Friday, after two days of negotiations, seven senators and seven lower house members reached an agreement. This compromise is essential for boosting investor confidence and ensuring the French government's survival.

The bill is set to move to the lower house next week, where it will face another hurdle. The upcoming review might provoke a no-confidence motion that could challenge the current government's stability.

