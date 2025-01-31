Left Menu

French Lawmakers Strike Crucial Budget Compromise

French lawmakers have reached a compromise on the 2025 budget bill, crucial for investor confidence and government stability. The agreement comes from meetings between senators and members of the lower house. The bill will be reviewed next week, potentially sparking a no-confidence vote.

In a crucial development for France's financial landscape, a panel of lawmakers finalized a compromise deal on the contentious 2025 budget bill, according to Socialist Party deputy Boris Vallaud.

On Friday, after two days of negotiations, seven senators and seven lower house members reached an agreement. This compromise is essential for boosting investor confidence and ensuring the French government's survival.

The bill is set to move to the lower house next week, where it will face another hurdle. The upcoming review might provoke a no-confidence motion that could challenge the current government's stability.

