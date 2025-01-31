India Urgently Seeks Missing Nationals in Iran

In a serious diplomatic move, India is seeking the whereabouts of three missing nationals in Iran with urgency.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has engaged both the Iranian embassy in Delhi and Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, highlighting the critical nature of the situation.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, has emphasized that both the MEA and the Indian embassy in Tehran are in constant communication with Iranian officials, pressing for swift assistance in securing the Indians' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)