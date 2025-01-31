Left Menu

India Urgently Seeks Missing Nationals in Iran

Three Indian nationals have disappeared in Iran, prompting the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to take strong diplomatic steps. The Indian government is closely coordinating with Iranian authorities, including the Iranian embassy in Delhi and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, to ensure their safety and prompt location.

Updated: 31-01-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a serious diplomatic move, India is seeking the whereabouts of three missing nationals in Iran with urgency.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has engaged both the Iranian embassy in Delhi and Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, highlighting the critical nature of the situation.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, has emphasized that both the MEA and the Indian embassy in Tehran are in constant communication with Iranian officials, pressing for swift assistance in securing the Indians' safe return.

