Modi Blasts 'AAP-da': Calls for 'Double-Engine' Government in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, accusing it of stalling the capital's development and treating Delhi as a 'political ATM' to fund activities in other states.

Addressing a rally in Dwarka, he urged voters to back a 'double-engine government', highlighting the newly inaugurated Yashobhoomi convention centre as an exemplar of BJP's vision for a modern Delhi.

Modi also accused the Congress of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that Sonia Gandhi's remarks showcased an elitist mindset. He assured citizens that a BJP-led government would prioritize coordination over confrontation and crack down on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)