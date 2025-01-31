Controversy Erupts Over Sonia Gandhi's Remarks on President Murmu

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks describing President Droupadi Murmu as 'poor thing and very tired' have sparked a political storm. The Rashtrapati Bhavan criticized the comments as unfortunate and disrespectful, echoing sentiments within the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Congress of belittling tribal leaders.

The BJP condemned the remarks, demanding an apology from Gandhi. The opposition hit back, asserting that Sonia Gandhi's comments were misinterpreted and misrepresented by the media, arguing that she expressed genuine empathy for President Murmu.

Amid heated discussions, Congress officials reaffirmed their respect for the President, challenging allegations from the BJP and attributing the dispute to political motivations and media spin. Meanwhile, the BJP reiterated their stance on respecting the dignity of the presidential office.

(With inputs from agencies.)