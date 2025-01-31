Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sonia Gandhi's Remarks on President Murmu

A massive controversy has erupted following Sonia Gandhi's comments about President Droupadi Murmu, with BJP leaders labeling them as derogatory. Prime Minister Modi and other BJP figures criticized Congress, claiming it undermines marginalized communities. The Congress defended Gandhi, arguing her intent was misinterpreted by media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:00 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sonia Gandhi's Remarks on President Murmu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks describing President Droupadi Murmu as 'poor thing and very tired' have sparked a political storm. The Rashtrapati Bhavan criticized the comments as unfortunate and disrespectful, echoing sentiments within the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Congress of belittling tribal leaders.

The BJP condemned the remarks, demanding an apology from Gandhi. The opposition hit back, asserting that Sonia Gandhi's comments were misinterpreted and misrepresented by the media, arguing that she expressed genuine empathy for President Murmu.

Amid heated discussions, Congress officials reaffirmed their respect for the President, challenging allegations from the BJP and attributing the dispute to political motivations and media spin. Meanwhile, the BJP reiterated their stance on respecting the dignity of the presidential office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025