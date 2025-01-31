Left Menu

Political Tensions and Economic Forecasts: A Snapshot of India

The political scene in India is charged with controversy as Sonia Gandhi's remarks about President Murmu stir debate. Meanwhile, challenges loom with missing Indians in Iran, AAP resignations ahead of polls, and Gupta Barré Syndrome cases rising in Maharashtra. The Economic Survey forecasts steady growth despite global headwinds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's political landscape is rife with contention following Sonia Gandhi's controversial comments about President Murmu, sparking reactions from Rashtrapati Bhavan. As tensions rise, New Delhi grapples with issues ranging from missing nationals abroad to challenges in domestic governance.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, seven AAP legislators have resigned, dealing a setback to the party's upcoming electoral efforts. Prime Minister Modi has criticized AAP for allegedly hindering Delhi's growth and using the city as a 'political ATM' to support other state campaigns.

Meanwhile, health concerns emerge with the rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases and deaths in Maharashtra. On a positive note, the Economic Survey projects India's GDP growth between 6.3 and 6.8 percent by 2025-26, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

