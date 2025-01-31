Political Tensions and Economic Forecasts: A Snapshot of India

India's political landscape is rife with contention following Sonia Gandhi's controversial comments about President Murmu, sparking reactions from Rashtrapati Bhavan. As tensions rise, New Delhi grapples with issues ranging from missing nationals abroad to challenges in domestic governance.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, seven AAP legislators have resigned, dealing a setback to the party's upcoming electoral efforts. Prime Minister Modi has criticized AAP for allegedly hindering Delhi's growth and using the city as a 'political ATM' to support other state campaigns.

Meanwhile, health concerns emerge with the rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases and deaths in Maharashtra. On a positive note, the Economic Survey projects India's GDP growth between 6.3 and 6.8 percent by 2025-26, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

