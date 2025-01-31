Opposition Leaders Unite Against Greek Government Over Rail Disaster

Three Greek opposition parties have announced plans to challenge the nation's centre-right government with a censure motion regarding its response to a fatal rail disaster two years ago. Mounting public agitation over perceived delays and allegations of a cover-up, which officials deny, prompted this move.

The February 28, 2023, collision near Tempe claimed 57 lives, including college students. Protests led by victims' families have erupted, focusing on the conservative government under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Demonstrations in Greece extended to Greek communities in cities like Amsterdam, Berlin, and Brussels.

While the censure motion is unlikely to topple the government, it may unify the fractured opposition. Critics accuse the government of obstructing justice in the investigation, intensifying public scrutiny. Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed determination to address the issue, while the parliamentary process to elect a new president faces its own challenges.

