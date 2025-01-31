Left Menu

SAD's Call for Judicial Probe on Ambedkar's Statue Vandalism Sparks Discussion

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded a judicial investigation following an attempt to vandalize B R Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar. This call was made during a meeting discussing the incident and the party's membership drive progress. SAD emphasizes the need for accountability among civil authorities.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has called for a judicial probe into an attempt to vandalize the statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar, highlighting the need for accountability among the police and civil administration.

During a recent working committee meeting, SAD officials, led by working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, discussed the incident as well as the progress of their membership drive. Senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema asserted that only a judicial probe could disclose the conspirators behind the act.

The police arrested Akash Singh on January 26 for allegedly attempting to damage the statue. Meanwhile, SAD reported the distribution of 24,440 membership leaflets and plans to print an additional 10,000 due to high demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

