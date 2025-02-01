Left Menu

White House Diplomacy: Trump's Tech Talks with Nvidia's Huang

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, at the White House. The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to control AI chip exports, maintaining advanced computing within the U.S. and its allies, while limiting China's access to such technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:14 IST
White House Diplomacy: Trump's Tech Talks with Nvidia's Huang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development in tech diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang at the White House. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, as announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

While specifics about the discussion remain undisclosed, this meeting highlights the United States' strategic focus on regulating AI chip exports. This move is aimed at ensuring that advanced computing power stays within U.S. borders and is shared only with its allies.

The initiative also represents an attempt to curb China's acquisition of such critical technology, aligning with broader U.S. policies to maintain technological superiority and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025