White House Diplomacy: Trump's Tech Talks with Nvidia's Huang

In a significant development in tech diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang at the White House. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, as announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

While specifics about the discussion remain undisclosed, this meeting highlights the United States' strategic focus on regulating AI chip exports. This move is aimed at ensuring that advanced computing power stays within U.S. borders and is shared only with its allies.

The initiative also represents an attempt to curb China's acquisition of such critical technology, aligning with broader U.S. policies to maintain technological superiority and security.

