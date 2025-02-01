Trump’s Bold Move: A Bureaucratic Overhaul of USAID
The Trump administration is considering a significant restructuring of U.S. foreign aid by placing USAID under the control of the State Department. This potential move aims to align aid with Trump's 'America First' policy, although it raises concerns about dramatic impacts on global humanitarian efforts.
The Trump administration is contemplating a substantial reorganization of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), potentially placing it under the umbrella of the State Department. This decision, if executed, could mark a dramatic shift in how Washington allocates foreign aid globally.
Sources indicate that the National Security Council has been deliberating on this topic, although no final decision has been reached. The administration's review aims to ensure that U.S. foreign assistance aligns with President Trump's 'America First' policy, avoiding unnecessary expenditure of taxpayer money.
Discussions involve exploring presidential legal powers to issue an executive order for this structural change, with involvement from the Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk. This overhaul could drastically affect international aid distributed by the U.S., which contributes significantly to global humanitarian efforts.
