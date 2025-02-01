Left Menu

Trump Administration's Move to Temporarily Shut Down Government Websites Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration planned to temporarily take down certain U.S. government websites, reportedly to remove diversity-related content. Officials were unclear on the duration of the shutdown. The decision attracted criticism for potentially undermining civil rights protections, though some supporters favored it. Treasury and State Department sites remained online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 04:28 IST
Trump Administration's Move to Temporarily Shut Down Government Websites Sparks Controversy

On Friday, most U.S. government websites remained accessible amid plans by the Trump administration to temporarily shut some down after 5 p.m. ET. The motive, as reported by CBS News, was to purge diversity-related content, aligning with Trump's agenda.

Shortly after the specified time, users faced downtime on the U.S. Census website, with the full extent of affected websites remaining unclear. The Treasury and State Department websites continued functioning.

President Trump, questioned about the shutdowns intended to erase Diversity, Equity and Inclusion content, dismissively stated that he was unconcerned by the prospect, having previously acted to dismantle federal diversity initiatives, a move drawing criticism from rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025