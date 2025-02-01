U.S. Restricts Cuban Military Ties

In a decisive move today, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the re-establishment of the Cuba Restricted List, a strategic measure prohibiting specific transactions.

This list targets companies linked to Cuba's military and security apparatus, entities often at the forefront of oppression and surveillance.

Rubio, in an official statement, emphasized the list's role in curbing resource flow to sectors of the Cuban regime blamed for stifling citizen freedom and economic tampering.

