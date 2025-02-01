U.S. Restricts Cuban Military Ties
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the re-implementation of the Cuba Restricted List, aiming to prevent transactions with entities tied to Cuban military and security services. This move intends to curtail resources for branches that suppress Cuban citizens while dominating the nation's economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 05:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a decisive move today, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the re-establishment of the Cuba Restricted List, a strategic measure prohibiting specific transactions.
This list targets companies linked to Cuba's military and security apparatus, entities often at the forefront of oppression and surveillance.
Rubio, in an official statement, emphasized the list's role in curbing resource flow to sectors of the Cuban regime blamed for stifling citizen freedom and economic tampering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement